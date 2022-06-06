Renee Paquette Thinks Britt Baker Should Have Lost At AEW Double or Nothing

In the latest episode of The Sessions, Renee Paquette gave her thoughts on AEW Double or Nothing and said that she felt Britt Baker should have lost at the event. Paquette noted being a fan of Baker but thinks AEW should build up more wrestlers in the women’s division. Here are highlights:

On the length of the PPV: “We just finished watching Double or Nothing, this is why we’re delirious and nuts right now because that pay-per-view lasted roughly 36 hours. That was a very long pay-per-view. There’s been lots of long pay-per-views, WWE has done lots of long pay-per-views but I do feel like they’ve nipped those in the bud and they have been a little bit more succinct, but yeah, that was a long pay-per-view. Great pay-per-view.”

On the AEW Women’s division: “My fingers not fully on the pulse with every little nuisance of things going on, but I think when Toni Storm didn’t go over Britt on their way to the tournament, and then to have Ruby also lose, it would be nice to have one of those women in that spot. Like I’m saying, Britt is f***ing great, there’s no denying that. I think she’s fantastic, I think she is head and shoulders at the top of that division, but to spread some of that love around as they’re bulking up that division, these women are stars. Toni Storm is a star, Ruby Soho is a star … she’s amazing. Kris Stantlander is on her way up as well.”

On Jon Moxley getting sprayed with a fire extinguisher: “Oh my god, I was like, ‘Is that melting his skin? I was like, is that okay? … It was a knockdown drag-out, they literally just started, I don’t even know if the bell rang. I don’t know what happened … It was a lot of fun though, all things considered, just looking at it from a fan perspective.”