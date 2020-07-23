wrestling / News

Various News: Reno Scum Take Shot at Good Brothers Ahead of Next Week’s Impact, Mike Bennett Shows Off Physique

July 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling

– Reno Scum may have been paid to attack the Good Brothers on this week’s Impact, but that was just icing on the cake for them. The two attacked Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson on this week’s episode, leading to a match being set for next week’s show between the two.

Adam Thornstowe posted on Twitter today to hype the match, as you can see below:

– Mike Bennett shared a new pic to Twitter showing off his physique:

