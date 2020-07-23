Various News: Reno Scum Take Shot at Good Brothers Ahead of Next Week’s Impact, Mike Bennett Shows Off Physique

– Reno Scum may have been paid to attack the Good Brothers on this week’s Impact, but that was just icing on the cake for them. The two attacked Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson on this week’s episode, leading to a match being set for next week’s show between the two.

Adam Thornstowe posted on Twitter today to hype the match, as you can see below:

Tell ya the truth we’d have jumped @MachineGunKA and @The_BigLG even if @The_Ace_Austin hadn’t asked and paid us. But since his checks are clearing again, we’ll take the money as a bonus. See ya brothers next week. pic.twitter.com/LSQtry15Up — ☠️HOOLIGAN☠️ (@Thornstowe_Scum) July 22, 2020

– Mike Bennett shared a new pic to Twitter showing off his physique: