Impact News: Reno Scum Returning Under New Deals, ECW Producers Reunite at Bound For Glory
October 21, 2019
– Impact Wrestling alumni Reno Scum are returning to the company, according to a new report. SoCal Uncensored reports that Adam Thornstowe & Luster the Legend have signed new deals with the company.
The two were part of TNA/Impact in 2017 but were released months after Thornstowe suffered a torn bicep. They returned for a couple of matches earlier this year.
– PWInsider reports that Ron Buffone and Charlie Bruzzese, who produced and directed the original ECW TV episodes and PPVs, worked backstage last night at Bound For Glory. Buffone was brought in as a producer, while Bruzzese worked as a ringside cameraman.
