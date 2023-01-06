Replacement Named For Lio Rush in PWG Battle Of Los Angeles

Lio Rush’s replacement in the PWG Battle of Los Angeles has been officially named. As previously reported, Rush announced today that he has to withdraw from the tournament due to injuries suffered during his match at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. PWG has now announced that Bryan Keith will take Rush’s place in the tournament, as you can see below.

The updated card for the first night of the tournament on January 7th is:

* Bandido vs. Black Taurus vs. El Hijo del Vikingo

* Titus Alexander vs. Daniel Garcia

* Michael Oku vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* Jordynne Grace vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Aramis vs. Shun Skywalker

* Alex Shelley vs. Masha Slamovich

* SB KENTo vs. Bryan Keith

* Latigo vs. Komander