Sha Samuels and Revolution Pro Issue Statements After ‘Shoot Attack’ Injures Referee, Josh Bodom Deletes Tweet on Incident

– As previously reported, there was a situation after a Revolution Pro event where referee Aaren Wilde announced that he was forced to indefinitely retire after an unplanned attack from Sha Samuels and Josh Bodom that took place after a match at the RevPro Summer Sizzler that took place on Aug. 30.

Earlier today, Sha Samuels issued a statement on the incident via his Twitter account, claiming he improvised after a mistake during the match with Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) and said he “safely” slammed the referee. Samuels added, “I can only apologize for what happened…..I genuinely believed I had done nothing wrong, but have now had my eyes opened and educated to the fact that regardless how safe you are, you should never assume it is ok to get physical with a non-wrestling member of the crew on the fly. I guess I have been too comfortable with.”

Revolution Pro promoter Andy Quildan later put out a statement on the matter through his own Twitter account, which you can see below.

Additionally, Revolution Pro released a full, official statement on the matter earlier today. According to the statement, all ties have been severed with Josh Bodom. Bodom also recently deleted a tweet, where he wrote shortly after the event, “Yo @RevProUK, plz get some qualified refs that aren’t s***. Also the York Hall fans are incurable, depressed slop jalops. Congrats to @DUNKZILLADavis & @kylefletcherpro on getting a free pass to bRoyal Quest tho. xoxox”

Bodom and Samuels are also stripped of the British tag team titles. Samuels will be forced to “undertake internal disciplinary” due to the incident and going forward, he will be under “zero tolerance should any future incidents occur.” You can see that full statement below.

Wasn’t meant to share this, but feel I need to protect myself. Here is the slam, as you can see I’ve protected him. Enjoy the rest of your Sunday. pic.twitter.com/5jvmkePQfZ — Sha Samuels (@Shasamuels) September 8, 2019

I got kicked in the face to the pleasure of the audience for my trouble and hoped the mistake was forgotten about. At the time I was only concerned about the integrity of the match. We spoke afterwards, and all seemed well. I can only apologise for what happened….. — Sha Samuels (@Shasamuels) September 8, 2019

the way things used to be. Things are different now. I have reached out to Aaren privately and understand if he wants to take his time to get back to me, or if he doesn’t want to speak to me at all. I wish he had reached out to me privately….. — Sha Samuels (@Shasamuels) September 8, 2019

Unfortunately the first I heard of any real issues with Aaron were via his Twitter posts earlier which is why there has been no statement. I've had 2 lengthy chats with Aaron today and I will be reviewing everything in due course… — Andy Quildan (@AQuildan) September 7, 2019

Footage from our live edit only shows the slam. Having reviewed it, I can say with confidence that there was no intent to cause any injury. Regardless I'm sure everyone will draw their own conclusions but I can assure that I will make sure this matter is dealt with swiftly — Andy Quildan (@AQuildan) September 7, 2019