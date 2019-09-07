wrestling / News

Revolution Pro Referee Retires After Injuries Sustained In Alleged Shoot Attack From Wrestlers After Match

September 7, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Rev Pro Revolution Pro Wrestling RevPro

In a series of posts on Twitter, Revolution Pro referee Aaren Wilde said that he is “indefinitely unable to referee” after an unplanned attack from Sha Samuels and Josh Bodom last weekend. According to Wilde, Samuels and Bodom were planned to lose their match to Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher). The problem is that Bodom didn’t lift his shoulders off the mat at one point in the match and Wilde counted to three, which ended the match sooner than anticipated. Samuels and Bodom were not happy and attacked Wilde, resulting in what he says are “much-more-serious-than-originally-thought neck and shoulder injury” that will prevent him from being a referee due to medical restrictions. Aussie Open went on to face Guerillas of Destiny for the IWGP Tag Team Titles at NJPW Royal Quest.

Bodom and Samuels complained in-character on Twitter shortly after the match took place.

You can see Wilde’s entire statement below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RevPro, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading