Revolution Pro Referee Retires After Injuries Sustained In Alleged Shoot Attack From Wrestlers After Match

In a series of posts on Twitter, Revolution Pro referee Aaren Wilde said that he is “indefinitely unable to referee” after an unplanned attack from Sha Samuels and Josh Bodom last weekend. According to Wilde, Samuels and Bodom were planned to lose their match to Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher). The problem is that Bodom didn’t lift his shoulders off the mat at one point in the match and Wilde counted to three, which ended the match sooner than anticipated. Samuels and Bodom were not happy and attacked Wilde, resulting in what he says are “much-more-serious-than-originally-thought neck and shoulder injury” that will prevent him from being a referee due to medical restrictions. Aussie Open went on to face Guerillas of Destiny for the IWGP Tag Team Titles at NJPW Royal Quest.

Bodom and Samuels complained in-character on Twitter shortly after the match took place.

Some photos of the York Hall screwjob

Yeah I slammed the ref and what fine me it’s ok…..i do well Honestly @RevProUK should be ashamed of themselves to allow such a bull**** decision to stand! I’ve worked my arse off for 17 years to get an opportunity to work NJPW We need VAR pic.twitter.com/P0dINfkjsz — Sha Samuels (@Shasamuels) September 2, 2019

Yo @RevProUK, plz get some qualified refs that aren’t shit. Also the York Hall fans are incurable, depressed slop jalops. Congrats to @DUNKZILLADavis & @kylefletcherpro on getting a free pass to bRoyal Quest tho. xoxox — Josh Bodom 🇬🇧 Bournemouth Pro Athlete (@JoshBodom) August 30, 2019

You can see Wilde’s entire statement below:

Last weekend at RevPro I was attacked after the Royal Quest tag match. This was not part of the show, it was not planned. I was grabbed and slammed to the mat by Sha and then something happened on the outside. I honesty don’t know what, that part was a blur. 1|6 — aarennnn✨ (@AarenWilde) September 7, 2019

As a result, I have sustained a much-more-serious-than-originally-thought neck and shoulder injury that means I am no longer able to referee. I hate the term ‘retire’, so I’ll say this; I am indefinitely unable to referee due to medical restrictions. 2|6 — aarennnn✨ (@AarenWilde) September 7, 2019

The intended winners (Aussies) still won, albeit 5 minutes quicker on a show that ran over by over 45 minutes. I am still shocked, upset and in disbelief at why this happened and why it has been condoned by RevPro/Andy Quildan. 500+ matches, 1 botched ending. That one. 3|6 — aarennnn✨ (@AarenWilde) September 7, 2019

I have spent the last 7/8 days in many feelings. Anger, sadness, frustration. I truly adored performing as a referee and now, at least for the foreseeable future, I am medically unable to do so. I truly hope that I can recover to pursue it again. 4|6 — aarennnn✨ (@AarenWilde) September 7, 2019

There are so many things that can be said about last weekend, but I would prefer to not write an essay of negativity. For now I am also unable to football referee (my main income) due to the injury. If you have a few spare pennies, I won’t say no: https://t.co/tuglaZOcw1 5|6 — aarennnn✨ (@AarenWilde) September 7, 2019