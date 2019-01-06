Revolution Pro Wrestling Live at the Cockpit 37 Results 1.06.19 – London, England: Queen of the Ring Tournament Featured

– Revolution Pro Wrestling held its Live at the Cockpit 37 event earlier today in London, England. The event is now streaming on RPWonDemand. Below are some of the Revolution Pro results, courtesy of PWInsider.

* Dan McGee pinned Sha Samuels after a flying cross body.

* Sammii Jayne pinned YUU in a Queen of the Ring tournament semi-final tournament match after Rev Pro Women’s champion Zoe Lucas interfered and hit YUU with the title belt.

* Debbie Keitel pinned Chardonnay in a Queen of the Ring tournament semi-final tournament match.

* David Starr & Rob Lias & Great O-Khar & Josh Bodom beat El Phantasmo & MK McKinnan & Shigehiro Irie & The O.J.M.O when O-Khan pinned McKinnan after Lord Gideon Grey hit McKinnan with his cane.

* Chris Ridgeway beat Kurtis Chapman by submission.

* KellyAnne and Zan Phoenix beat RPW Women’s Champion Zoe Lucas and Laura DiMatteo when Lucas attacked DiMatteo then left the match allowing Phoenix to get the pin.

* Queen of the Ring tournament final: Sammii Jayne pinned Debbie Keitel after a couple big knee strikes to win the tournament.

* The main event was made an official title match for the British Heavyweight Title.

* PAC won by disqualification when British Heavyweight Champion Zack Sabre, Jr. knocked the referee into the ropes as PAC was going for the Black Arrow. Zack attacked PAC after the match and tried to destroy PAC’s arm but Will Ospreay made the save.