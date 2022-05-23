Revolution Pro Wrestling Epic Encounter Results 05.22.22: Minoru Suzuki Replaces Will Ospreay

Revolution Pro Wrestling recently hosted their “Epic Encounter 2022” event from London, England at York Hall. Check out the full results below (per PWInsider):

* Will Ospreay is off the card due to a kidney infection. He was supposed to defend the Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship against Minoru Suzuki in the main event.

* Undisputed British Cruiserweight Champion Michael Oku pinned Connor Mills. After the match, Mills refused to shake hands with Oku and walked away. The two are friends and tag team partners. Oku cut a promo and said he would like to be the one to now face Suzuki in the main event.

* Kid Lykos, Kid Lykos II, Nick Riley, and Charlie Sterling defeated Chuck Mambo, TK Cooper, Shota Umino, and Yota Tsuji.

* Ricky Knight Jr. pinned Aaron Henare. RKJ was originally supposed to face Jeff Cobb but Cobb was pulled off the show due to an injury.

* Luke Jacobs pinned Robbie X.

* Gabriel Kidd pinned Dan Moloney.

* Undisputed British Women’s Champion Alex Windsor pinned Kylie Rae.

* Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis defeated Jude London and Paris De Silva.

* Minoru Suzuki pinned Michael Oku after the Gotch Piledriver.