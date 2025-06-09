wrestling / News
RevPro Live In Southampton 36 Results 6.8.25: Tag Team Main Event, More
June 8, 2025 | Posted by
RevPro held its latest Live In Southampton show on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the full results for the show, which aired on RevPro On Demand, below (per Fightful:
* Will Kaven defeated Zander Bryant
* Anita Vaughan defeated Safire Reed
* Joe Lando defeated Cameron Khai
* Sons Of Southampton defeated Kieron Lacey & Mark Trew
* Joshua James defeated Harry Milligan
* Connor Mills defeated Danny Black
* Chris Ridgeway & TK Cooper defeated Michael Oku & Nino Bryant
