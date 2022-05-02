wrestling / News

RevPro Unfinished Business Results 05.01.22, No DQ Match, Two Titles Matches

May 2, 2022 | Posted by Ben Kerin
Revolution Pro Image Credit: Revolution Pro

RevPro hosted their Unfinished Business event from the Network in Sheffield, England on May 1st, 2022. Check out the full results (per Fightful).

* RevPro Undisputed British Tag Team Title Match: Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) (c) defeated Pure Beef (Blake & Will Kroos)
* Yota Tsuji defeated Connor Mills
* Alex Windsor defeated Maya Matthews
* RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Title Match: Michael Oku (c) defeated Shota Umino
* Robbie X defeated Lee Hunter
* Great British Tag League 2022 Qualifying Match: Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II) defeat Dan Magee & Mad Kurt
* No Disqualification Match: Ricky Knight Jr. defeats Dan Moloney

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Revolution Pro, RevPro, Ben Kerin

More Stories

loading