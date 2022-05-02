wrestling / News
RevPro Unfinished Business Results 05.01.22, No DQ Match, Two Titles Matches
RevPro hosted their Unfinished Business event from the Network in Sheffield, England on May 1st, 2022. Check out the full results (per Fightful).
* RevPro Undisputed British Tag Team Title Match: Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) (c) defeated Pure Beef (Blake & Will Kroos)
* Yota Tsuji defeated Connor Mills
* Alex Windsor defeated Maya Matthews
* RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Title Match: Michael Oku (c) defeated Shota Umino
* Robbie X defeated Lee Hunter
* Great British Tag League 2022 Qualifying Match: Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II) defeat Dan Magee & Mad Kurt
* No Disqualification Match: Ricky Knight Jr. defeats Dan Moloney
