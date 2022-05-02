RevPro Unfinished Business Results 05.01.22, No DQ Match, Two Titles Matches

May 2, 2022 | Posted by

RevPro hosted their Unfinished Business event from the Network in Sheffield, England on May 1st, 2022. Check out the full results (per Fightful).

* RevPro Undisputed British Tag Team Title Match: Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper) (c) defeated Pure Beef (Blake & Will Kroos)

* Yota Tsuji defeated Connor Mills

* Alex Windsor defeated Maya Matthews

* RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Title Match: Michael Oku (c) defeated Shota Umino

* Robbie X defeated Lee Hunter

* Great British Tag League 2022 Qualifying Match: Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II) defeat Dan Magee & Mad Kurt

* No Disqualification Match: Ricky Knight Jr. defeats Dan Moloney