RevPro Uprising Results 12.21.24: Michael Oku Battles Luke Jacobs, More
RevPro Uprising 2024 took place on Saturday, with Michael Oku defending the Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:
* Kanji def. Serena Deeb
* Stephen Wolf announced that he is permanently returning to RevPro.
* Trios Grand Prix Trophies Match: Danny Black, Joe Lando & Maverick Mayhew def. Will Kaven, Mark Krew & Keiron Lacey
* Undisputed British Women’s Championship Match: Mina Shirakawa def. Dani Luna. Cut Throat Collective attacked both women after the match.
* 60 Minute Iron Man Match: Zozaya def. Leon Slater (3 falls to 2)
* Undisputed British Tag Team Championship Match: Jay Joshua & Connor Mills def. Sunshine Machine
* Mascara Dorado def. Robbie X
* Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship Match: Michael Oku def. Luke Jacobs
Incredible. Just incredible. 60 minutes of Iron Man wasn't enough for @LEONSLATER_ and Zozaya so added sudden death too. Immediate standing ovation at the end. What. A. Match. @RevProUK pic.twitter.com/AY6fQwKMtt
— Paul B (@Sedona_Red) December 21, 2024
Connor Mills & Jay Joshua defeated Sunshine Machine (c) to win the Undisputed British Tag Team Championships at RevPro Uprising 2024.#RevPro #Uprising @RevProUK @RevProJAPAN @JayJoshua_pro #connormills pic.twitter.com/3LHAuciYaK
— Pep S. Caro (@ElPep23) December 21, 2024
Mina Shirakawa (c) def. Dani Luna to retain the Undisputed British Women’s Championship at RevPro Uprising 2024.#RevPro #Uprising @RevProUK @RevProJAPAN @MinaShirakawa #Stardom @wwr_stardom @we_are_stardom pic.twitter.com/oe1RiCBq8r
— Pep S. Caro (@ElPep23) December 21, 2024
Michael Oku def. Luke Jacobs (c) to win back the Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship at RevPro Uprising 2024.
What a war!#RevPro #Uprising @RevProUK @RevProJAPAN @TheOJMO @amirawrestler pic.twitter.com/NDR2mXhfdX
— Pep S. Caro (@ElPep23) December 21, 2024