Rey & Dominik Mysterio Separately Attend UFC 306

September 15, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dominik Mysterio UFC 306 Image Credit: UFC

Rey and Dominik Mysterio were both at UFC 306, though they kept the kayfabe real. The WWE father and son duo attended Saturday’s show, sitting separate from each other as befits their on-screen rivalry.

You can see clips of both men at the show below. Our full report from the PPV is here.

Dominik Mysterio, Rey Mysterio, UFC 306, Jeremy Thomas

