Rey & Dominik Mysterio Separately Attend UFC 306
September 15, 2024 | Posted by
Rey and Dominik Mysterio were both at UFC 306, though they kept the kayfabe real. The WWE father and son duo attended Saturday’s show, sitting separate from each other as befits their on-screen rivalry.
You can see clips of both men at the show below. Our full report from the PPV is here.
omgg dominik mysterio at the ufc!!? pic.twitter.com/cybsa5zH3p
— 𝐑𝐲𝐚𝐧 ✮ | 𝐟𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 🇦🇺. (@livsdiors) September 15, 2024
Vibes are high at @SphereVegas 🕺
[ @ReyMysterio | @RiyadhSeason# #|#NocheUFC | #UFC306 ] pic.twitter.com/QoayisMgdq
— UFC (@ufc) September 15, 2024
