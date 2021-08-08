wrestling / News
Rey Horus vs. Demonic Flamita Set For ROH TV
August 7, 2021 | Posted by
Ring of Honor’s Eck Files has announced a match between Rey Horus and Demonic Flamita for the weekend of August 21 on ROH TV. It will be a no disqualification match. After Flamita left MexiSquad on the ROH 19th anniversary show, they’ve faced each other twice. Horus won at ROH Best in the World, their most recent match.
ECK'S FILES 🗂
————————
▪️CHALLENGERS LINING UP FOR WORLD TITLE SHOT
▪️DEMONIC FLAMITA & REY HORUS TO BATTLE IN NO-DQ MATCH
▪️ LEGEND GARY MICHAEL CAPPETTA JOINS THE ROHSTRONG PODCAST
AND MORE: https://t.co/RSxXx483XD
@TheKevinEck pic.twitter.com/KpxGXLMEtO
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) August 7, 2021
