Rey Horus vs. Demonic Flamita Set For ROH TV

Ring of Honor’s Eck Files has announced a match between Rey Horus and Demonic Flamita for the weekend of August 21 on ROH TV. It will be a no disqualification match. After Flamita left MexiSquad on the ROH 19th anniversary show, they’ve faced each other twice. Horus won at ROH Best in the World, their most recent match.

