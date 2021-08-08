wrestling / News

Rey Horus vs. Demonic Flamita Set For ROH TV

August 7, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Flamita

Ring of Honor’s Eck Files has announced a match between Rey Horus and Demonic Flamita for the weekend of August 21 on ROH TV. It will be a no disqualification match. After Flamita left MexiSquad on the ROH 19th anniversary show, they’ve faced each other twice. Horus won at ROH Best in the World, their most recent match.

