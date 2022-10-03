Rey Mysterio Cites Dean Malenko For Conceiving His Iconic Entrance Technique

Rey Mysterio put in an appearance for WWE’s The Bump recently and talked about the advent of his pop-up entrance (per Fightful). Mysterio credited Dean Malenko with the initial idea and thinks it has become one of the best entrance gimmicks of all time. You can read a highlight and watch the full episode below.

On how the lead-up to the entrance reveal was executed: “Oh my god, that’s one of the best entrances I’ve ever had, and I believe in general, one of the best entrances that WWE has created. From my understanding, Dean Malenko had brought that up, and it was given to me. They wanted to do something special, coming into WWE, and I think this just put the icing on the cake. The fact that that had done vignettes a month prior to me having my first match, and they would just show flashes of someone doing high-flying moves, but you couldn’t tell who it was, and every week we saw a little bit more until the day came. The advertisement was, ‘He’s coming, he’s coming,’ and sure enough, when he arrived, it was Rey Mysterio with an incredible entrance, you know, music, the whole package was just there, and all I had to do was deliver. I’m grateful that I was given the opportunity, and I’m grateful to god that I was able to deliver for 20 years.”