Rey Mysterio Joins Kevin Hart on This Week’s Cold as Balls
October 3, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar, United States Champion, and Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio is Kevin Hart’s guest this week on his sports talk show, Cold as Balls. You can check out the new episode from Hart’s Laugh Out Loud YouTube channel below:
