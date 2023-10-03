wrestling / News

Rey Mysterio Joins Kevin Hart on This Week’s Cold as Balls

October 3, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Rey Mysterio WrestleMania 39 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar, United States Champion, and Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio is Kevin Hart’s guest this week on his sports talk show, Cold as Balls. You can check out the new episode from Hart’s Laugh Out Loud YouTube channel below:

Kevin Hart, Rey Mysterio, Jeffrey Harris

