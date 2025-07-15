wrestling / News

WWE News: Rey Mysterio & Kurt Angle Watch SummerSlam Match on WWE Playback, Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero Ladder Match Video, Full Michin vs. Jaida Parker Street Fight

July 15, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Kurt Angle Rey Mysterio WWE Summerslam 2002 Playback Image Credit: WWE/Peacock

– WWE Hall of Famers Kurt Angle and Rey Mysterio sat down to re-watch their classic singles bout at WWE SummerSlam 2002 on WWE Playback:

– At WWE SummerSlam 2005, Rey Mysterio faced off against Eddie Guerrero in a Ladder Match for the custody of Mysterio’s son, Dominik. It ranked No. 16 in WWE’s 20 Greatest SummerSlam Matches Ever countdown. The full match video is now available:

– WWE released the full street fight featuring Michin vs. Jaida Parker from July 2, 2024:

