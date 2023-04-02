Rey Mysterio On the Creation Of His WrestleMania 39 Mask

Rey Mysterio was rocking a special mask for his match against Dominik at night one of WrestleMania 39, and he spoke after the show about how it came about. At the post-show press conference, Mysterio was asked about the mask which had a Great Muta motif, and he noted that the mask has been in the making for six years.

“So six years ago, this mask has been in the projects,” he said. “The creator of this mask is a creator of Hollywood, the Marvel Universe. So that’s how deep it went. WrestleMania goes Hollywood, it was the perfect time. We didn’t go superheroish; we went Hollywood style this year and I was very happy with the outcome.

“On top of that, we had a mixture of the mask being made by [a] good friend of ours Darnell, who again, works for the universe of Marvel, and on top [of that, Masahiro] Hayashi, my creator since 1996 who made the tights, the vest, and everything else, you know? I’m very happy with the outcome of the outfit tonight. I hope the fans loved it as much as I did.”

Rey defeated Dominik in their match at WrestleMania on Saturday.

