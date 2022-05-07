wrestling / News
Rezar Trademarks Name Of Possible New Wrestling Company
PWInsider reports that on May 3, Gzim Selmani (formerly Rezar in WWE), applied to trademark ‘Wrestling Entertainment Series’, which appears to be for a new promotion. He also applied to trademark a logo for the brand.
The trademark is for: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment, namely, a continuing wrestling contests show broadcast over television, satellite, audio, and video media; Organization of sports competitions; Organization of entertainment events in the nature of wrestling contests; Organizing sporting events, namely, wrestling contests; Providing online non-downloadable videos in the field of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of a wrestling club; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing television programs, not downloadable, via video-on-demand transmission services.
