– Fanatics Events announced today that former WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley will be appearing at Fantastic Fest New York City on Sunday, August 18. Here are all the details:

“Meet @wwe Superstar, Rhea Ripley, at Fanatics Fest NYC! Everyone’s favorite Mami will be signing autographs, taking photos, and making a live panel appearance on Sunday, August 18th. Click the link in our bio to buy your tickets and learn more!”

– WWE Top 10 showcased this week’s Top 10 NXT Moments: