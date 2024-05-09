wrestling / News

WWE News: Rhea Ripley Appearing at Fanatics Fest in August, Top 10 NXT Moments

May 9, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Rhea Ripley 4-15-24 Image Credit: WWE

Fanatics Events announced today that former WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley will be appearing at Fantastic Fest New York City on Sunday, August 18. Here are all the details:

“Meet @wwe Superstar, Rhea Ripley, at Fanatics Fest NYC! Everyone’s favorite Mami will be signing autographs, taking photos, and making a live panel appearance on Sunday, August 18th. Click the link in our bio to buy your tickets and learn more!”

– WWE Top 10 showcased this week’s Top 10 NXT Moments:

