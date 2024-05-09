wrestling / News
WWE News: Rhea Ripley Appearing at Fanatics Fest in August, Top 10 NXT Moments
May 9, 2024 | Posted by
– Fanatics Events announced today that former WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley will be appearing at Fantastic Fest New York City on Sunday, August 18. Here are all the details:
“Meet @wwe Superstar, Rhea Ripley, at Fanatics Fest NYC! Everyone’s favorite Mami will be signing autographs, taking photos, and making a live panel appearance on Sunday, August 18th. Click the link in our bio to buy your tickets and learn more!”
– WWE Top 10 showcased this week’s Top 10 NXT Moments:
