wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley Gym Selfie, Shayna Baszler Practices Muay Thai, and Drew McIntyre With His Cat Top This Week’s WWE Instagram Photos
March 28, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE.com released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram photos. This week’s photos included Alexa Bliss with her fiancé Ryan Cabrera, Braun Strowman taking a gym selfie, Drew McIntyre with his pet cat, Rhea Ripley taking a workout selfie for arm day, Shayna Baszler practicing her Muay Thai, Indi Hartwell, Liv Morgan, Naomi with her pet dog, Erik and Sarah Logan going on their first hike with their newborn son, and more. You can check out some of those photos of Rhea Ripley, Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss, Drew McIntyre, and many more below.
