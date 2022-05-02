wrestling / News

Rhea Ripley Suggests She and Buddy Matthews Are Dating

May 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Raw Talk Rhea Ripley Image Credit: WWE/Twitter

Rhea Ripley seemed to say that she and Buddy Matthews are dating in response to a social media post on Sunday. Ripley, who along with Matthews has posted several videos of the two together in the gym in recent weeks, took to Twitter to respond to a fan who wondered in response to speculation that the two were dating what Matthews has that she doesn’t. Riply replied, quite succinctly:

“Me.”

It’s important to note that Ripley has been playing up her heel turn on social media as of late, and obviously Ripley’s statement is not 100% confirmation. She and Matthews are close friends at the least, and Matthews appears regularly on Ripley’s Twitch streams.

