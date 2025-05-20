Rhea Ripley Wins Triple Threat On WWE Raw, Qualifies For Money In the Bank

Rhea Ripley is headed to WWE Money in the Bank by virtue of a triple threat match on this week’s Raw. Ripley defeated Zoey Stark and Kairi Sane during Monday’s show to move onto the women’s Ladder Match at the June 7th PPV.

Stark suffered a knee injury during the match and was taken out of the bout by officials, with Ripley eventually pinning Sane via the Riptide.

WELCOME BACK KAIRI SANE! Can she beat Rhea Ripley and Zoey Stark to qualify for the Women's #MITB Ladder Match TONIGHT? 🪜#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/FM3RItD7H0 — WWE (@WWE) May 20, 2025

