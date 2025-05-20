wrestling / News

Rhea Ripley Wins Triple Threat On WWE Raw, Qualifies For Money In the Bank

May 19, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Rhea Ripley 5-19-25 Image Credit: WWE

Rhea Ripley is headed to WWE Money in the Bank by virtue of a triple threat match on this week’s Raw. Ripley defeated Zoey Stark and Kairi Sane during Monday’s show to move onto the women’s Ladder Match at the June 7th PPV.

Stark suffered a knee injury during the match and was taken out of the bout by officials, with Ripley eventually pinning Sane via the Riptide.

https://twitter.com/Popmvsics/status/1924652468425642157

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, Rhea Ripley, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading