wrestling / News
Various News: Rhett Titus Rewatches CM Punk’s Last ROH Match, AJ Styles on After the Bell
June 18, 2021 | Posted by
– ROH has released a new video with Rhett Titus rewatching CM Punk’s final match in Ring of Honor. You can see the video below, which features Titus watching Punk’s match with Colt Cabana at “Punk: The Final Chapter”:
– AJ Styles was the guest on Friday’s After the Bell With Corey Graves. You can listen to the podcast episode below, described as follows:
“Embracing his new role with partner Omos, The Phenomenal One returns to the podcast as one half of the Raw Tag Team Champions. Plus, Corey and Vic discuss Samoa Joe’s surprise return to NXT and get you ready for WWE Hell in a Cell on Sunday with the return of In or Out.”
More Trending Stories
- Note On What WWE Is Looking For In Talent At Upcoming Tryouts
- Andrade Works Independent Show In California, Charlotte Flair In Attendance
- Scott Hall Recalls How Curtain Call At Madison Square Garden Came Together, Decision To Leave WWE For WCW
- WWE Production Designer Says They Are Looking at Bringing in New Sets for Upcoming Shows