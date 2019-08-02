Various News: Rhett Titus’ Son Was Born Earlier This Month, Amy Rose Removed From Timekeeper Role, Main Event For This Week’s MLW Fusion

– Rhett Titus’ wife gave birth to their son R.J. Titus earlier this month on July 17.

He wrote the following on Twitter: “Please welcome to the world R.J. Titus. Born 7/17/19 at 7:30 pm and weighed in at 7lbs 4oz. So proud & thankful for the hard work @Valleybabee had to endure through 14 hours of labor to bring my son into the world. My sincerest form of gratitude, I love you both so much”

Please welcome to the world R.J. Titus. Born 7/17/19 at 7:30 pm and weighed in at 7lbs 4oz. So proud & thankful for the hard work @Valleybabee had to endure through 14 hours of labor to bring my son into the world. My sincerest form of gratitude ,

I love you both so much💙 pic.twitter.com/HmgznMB3QK — BIG DAWG (@RhettTitusANX) July 18, 2019

– ROH has removed Amy Rose from her role as a timekeeper and will soon be pairing her with Kenny King.

– This week’s MLW Fusion will feature a main event of Davey Boy Smith Jr vs. Timothy Thatcher. It will be Thatcher’s debut with the promotion: