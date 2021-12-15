Rhett Titus Talks ROH Final Battle Win, Wants to Defend TV Title During Hiatus

Rhett Titus won the ROH Television Title at ROH Final Battle, and he talked about the win as well as ROH’s hiatus on Busted Open Radio. Titus appeared on Wednesday’s show and you can see some highlights below, per FIghtful:

On his ROH TV Title win at Final Battle: “This past Saturday had to be the culmination of all those moments. Heading into the pay-per-view, I had no clue I was winning the championship. Nobody smartened me up, it was just another day in the office. All of a sudden, I got the word and was like, ‘oh my gosh.’ I didn’t want to get booed out of the building. When it comes to wrestling, I always think the worst thing possible, as most wrestlers do. To win the championship and have the crowd erupt and everyone chanting ‘you deserve it,’ I was like, ‘this is what dreams are made of.’ I couldn’t have planned it. That has to take the cake as my all-time favorite moment in Ring of Honor history.”

On ROH’s hiatus: “The cool thing about Ring of Honor taking this break is, compared to when ECW shutdown, at least we had some time beforehand to really take it all in and realize that this is going to be the last show for quite awhile. Hopefully, in April, we come back and come back stronger than ever because right now, Ring of Honor’s popularity is back at an all-time high. There is a lot of buzz coming off the show and hopefully, come April, we’re able to ride some of that momentum.”

On his plans during the hiatus: “I think one of the main goals, not only for myself but for The Foundation is to stay as a unit and take our sport back because wrestling kind of lost its way. “You turn on a lot of popular wrestling and see ‘dive, dive, dive,’ and everyone flying around, but you don’t get wrestling. I want to put wrestling back in wrestling, that’s one of my main goals. For myself personally, I’ve been a regular on Beyond Wrestling Uncharted Territory and have a few more (dates) finishing up on New Year’s Eve. I just debuted on NWA, had a great time there, hopefully, I’m back with the NWA, they are a great company. As far as other companies, I’m open to anything and I want do everything. I want to take my Television Title and defend it against some of the best wrestlers in the world.”