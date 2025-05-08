Rhino Makes AEW Debut On Dynamite

Rhino made his debut for AEW on this week’s Dynamite. The WWE and TNA alumnus appeared on Wednesday’s show, competing in a ROH TV Championship match against Nick Wayne.

Wayne got the win with the Killswitch. Wayne’s title reign stands at 21 days, having won it from Komander on the April 17th episode of AEW Collision.

Rhino said earlier on Wednesday about his AEW appearance, “I’m not there for a long time. I’m there for a good time. And a good time will be had Wednesday at the Masonic Temple.