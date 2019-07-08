wrestling / News
Rhino Still Technically Under Contract With WWE, Unlikely to be in Hot Water Over Masked Slammiversary Appearance
– As previously reported, Rhino made his return last night at Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary event. He appeared under a mask and attacked Michael Elgin after Elgin lost to Brian Cage in their match for the Impact World Championship. Technically, Rhino was still under contract with WWE until July 17 when his current deal was supposed to expire. Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin provided an update on Rhino’s contract situation on Twitter, which you can see below.
It appears Rhino’s incognito appearance at Slammiversary won’t be landing him in hot water with WWE. Satin wrote, “Spoke to a source in WWE who confirmed Rhyno’s WWE contract expires on July 17, but they said the company is unlikely to make an issue out of his masked appearance at Slammiversary over the weekend.”
Previously, Rhino had stated he turned down a new contract offer from WWE.
Spoke to a source in WWE who confirmed Rhyno's WWE contract expires on July 17, but they said the company is unlikely to make an issue out of his masked appearance at Slammiversary over the weekend.
— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) July 8, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Dolph Ziggler on How His WWE Return Came About, Why He Took Time Off, Where New Character Came From
- R-Truth On WWE Letting Him Add His Own Style to Promos, Recalls Why Vince McMahon Didn’t Like One of His Promos
- Batista Says Creative Process Leading into WrestleMania 35 Was ‘A Nightmare,’ Explains Why He Didn’t Like WWE’s Original Plan For Flair Birthday Segment
- Batista & Chris Jericho Discuss Their Experiences Working Backstage with Vince McMahon, Why They Got Along With Him