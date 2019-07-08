Rhino Still Technically Under Contract With WWE, Unlikely to be in Hot Water Over Masked Slammiversary Appearance

– As previously reported, Rhino made his return last night at Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary event. He appeared under a mask and attacked Michael Elgin after Elgin lost to Brian Cage in their match for the Impact World Championship. Technically, Rhino was still under contract with WWE until July 17 when his current deal was supposed to expire. Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin provided an update on Rhino’s contract situation on Twitter, which you can see below.

It appears Rhino’s incognito appearance at Slammiversary won’t be landing him in hot water with WWE. Satin wrote, “Spoke to a source in WWE who confirmed Rhyno’s WWE contract expires on July 17, but they said the company is unlikely to make an issue out of his masked appearance at Slammiversary over the weekend.”

Previously, Rhino had stated he turned down a new contract offer from WWE.