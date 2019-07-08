wrestling / News
Rhino Makes Return at Slammiversary, Attacks Michael Elgin
– Rhino is back in Impact, and he made quite the impression on Michael Elgin in his return. Rhino appeared after Michael Elgin came up unsuccessful in his match against Brian Cage for the Impact World Championship. While Elgin was attacking Don Callis, the WWE alum came into the ring in all black (including a mask) and gored Elgin. He left the ringside area without showing his face.
As noted earlier, Rhino said he had turned down a new offer from WWE and his contract was expiring on July 17th. He previously worked for Impact from 2005 through 2010 and had a run with the NWA World Heavyweight Championship at the time.
