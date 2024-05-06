Spoiler On Who Replace Drew McIntyre In King of the Ring On WWE Raw

Drew McIntyre is out of the King of the Ring tournament due to not being cleared, and a new report has revealed who will replace him. As noted, Adam Pearce announced earlier on Monday that McIntyre was not cleared and would be pulled from the tournament that kicks off tonight as a result.

Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan reports that Jey Uso is listed as replacing McIntyre on tonight’s show in a first-round match against Finn Balor. Uso competed for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Backlash against Damian Priest but came up short in the match.

Raw airs tonight live on USA Network.