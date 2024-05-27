Tony Khan Says Adam Copeland Is ‘Really Beat Up’, Hopes He Will Be Okay

During the post-show media scrum for AEW Double or Nothing, Tony Khan was asked to give an update on Adam Copeland, who he said was ‘beat up’ after his match with Malakai Black. The match featured Copeland diving off the top at an awkward angle onto Black, putting him through a table.

Khan said: “Speaking of the face of TNT, Mr. Copeland, we are checking him out. That was an amazing barbed wire cage match. He has been so awesome for us since he came in, and I’m knocking on all the wood and crossing all my fingers and toes that he is okay. Adam Copeland arriving in AEW, came at the perfect time for us. What a run he is having. I was hoping he would be sitting here with Tanahashi-san and myself right now. He’s really beat up. I’ll cross my fingers and hope that he’s okay. That would be the best thing for AEW. Certainly, it was a hard-hitting pay-per-view, and that was a very hard-hitting barbed wire steel cage match. We have a great TNT Champion and we’re blessed to have the ‘Rated-R Superstar’ in AEW.“