Liv Morgan Beats Becky Lynch On WWE Raw, Kisses Dominik Mysterio After
May 27, 2024 | Posted by
Liv Morgan retained her WWE Women’s World Championship against Becky Lynch on Raw, and kissed Dominik Mysterio after the match. Morgan defended her newly-won title against Lynch in a steel age on Monday’s show in the main event.
Morgan picked up the win when Mysterio ran down to try and help Lynch escape but Finn Balor and JD McDonagh came down to confront Mysterio. Braun Strowman then chased down Balor and ran over Dom, sending him into the cage door and slamming it into Lynch’s face. Morgan then escaped the cage to get the win.
Immediately afterward, she found herself staring at Dom and as the show went off the air she kissed him. You can see the highlights below:
