411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Ludwig Kaiser Wants Sheamus to Bring His A Game, More

-Happy Memorial Day, which is also the 28th anniversary of Scott Hall showing up on Nitro. That makes me old as May 27 is also my birthday (and Eric Bischoff’s coincidentally). Yes, I turned 43 and celebrates by staying at home with my wife and two boys. All I really need! Let’s get to it!

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Sam Roberts.

-We start where we just ended with highlights from our Main Event between Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch. Prison Dom, JD McDonagh, and Braun Strowman all get involved which costs Becky as the cage door gets slammed on her head. That allows Morgan to escape and rein and then she celebrates by sucking Prison Dom’s face. Dom seems confused, but he will have some explaining to do to Rhea Ripley.

-We jump ahead to highlights of Braun Strowman getting a win over JD McDonagh to open up RAW. Carlito and Finn get involved, but no matter as Braun rolls along. JD tries to use a chair and the fans let him know he kind of screwed up as Braun just stares at him before bailing.

-Also, highlights of The Authors of Pain beating The Creed Brothers without breaking much of a sweat. The Creeds are taking their lumps and have even been taking losses on Main Event, so this result was surprising.

-Cathy Kelley is backstage with The Final Testament and she notes AOP will face New Day next week. Kross tells Woods to step out of Kofi’s shadow as he is being held back. It’s a travesty that Woods has carried bags and played a trumpet. He wants more for Kofi. Paul speaks riddles about drinking from the well of living souls and quotes The Raven. I guess, that would technically be the poem and the wrestler.

-Lyra Valkyria and Ludwing Kaiser still to come!

-NXT Tomorrow Night!

-A dapper looking Sheamus gets some promo time and he has issues with Ludwig, who has been talking trash while he has been at home recovering. Ludwig tells Sheamus to blame GUNTHER as he is our King of The Ring. Sheamus just wants to fight and heads back, but gets ambushed. They brawl in the backstage area and out to the arena floor.

-Cathy Kelley is with Ludwig who announces that next week it will be Kaiser vs. Sheamus. Kaiser says what happened tonight may have been his plan as he wanted to see if Sheamus still has it. He tells Sheamus to bring his A game next week as he is an A + specimen.

-Later in the show Bronson Reed rebounds after his loss with a win over Otis. Chad Gable is not happy and demands Oits get back in the ring and also brings out Tozawa and Maxxine. Gables removes his belt and is going to lash Otis, but Maxxine blocks to a massive pop. Gable tells her to leave the ring and yells at Tozawa. Sami Zayn interrupts and tries to talk sense to Otis. Gable decks Zayn and Otis pulls Sami away leading to Gable getting a suplex. We know where this is heading, and they can milk it for a bit before Otis fights back and the crowd is going to explode.

-Lyra is up next!

-SmackDown commercial as Nia gets coronated and we find out what’s next for Cody!

-To the video as Lyra gets a win over Kairi Sane.

-Cathy Kelley is backstage with Lyra and is asked how much her transition has been made easier with her mentor Becky Lynch being around. She notes Becky is always there to have her back and she is back on a winning streak. I know Becky hasn’t signed a new deal, but I really can’t see WWE letting her walk to another company. Now, Becky going home for a bit to get more time with her daughter and having a break is something I could see.

-To the video as Dragunov and Ricochet had a BANGER that was interrupted by Bron Breakker. I’m done for a Triple Threat Match between these two. Bron is being fed slowly on RAW but looks like a killer and the bad ass out of control character is working quite well.

-Sam Roberts wants to go back to Liv kissing Dom and wants to know what’s happening between these two. Megan thinks Dom was enjoying himself and wanders what Rhea is thinking.

-We get another shot of the kiss as Megan closes the show this week. Thanks for reading!