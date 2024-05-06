Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

We start RAW with YOUR World Heavyweight Champion and his cronies.

Damien Priest wants to speak about what went down with Judgment Day.

Finn Balor says they went over this 100 times. They apologized and meant it. They are sorry. Priest says they are good, but he aint talking about this. It’s what happened after the match. He needs everyone to know, and wants to do this publicly. What happened after, that was on him, he lost his cool. They were just trying to help, and he is sorry. He appreciates them both.

They three hug it out.

Dominik Mysterio hugs them from behind so as to not be left out.

Back to business, says Priest, as they are the most dominant faction, and Finn Balor is the next King of the Ring.

Balor laughs off Drew not being cleared, meaning he gets a buy. This means it is the first step in The Prince becoming a King. He wants Samantha to introduce him as such

But Pearce is here to ruin their party. Drew is out, but Finn is not getting a buy. Finn’s match is next, and his opponent is Jey Uso.



King of the Ring First Round Match

Jey Uso vs Finn Balor

LOCKUP! Finn with a side headlock, to the ropes, shoulder tackle from Finn. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Finn to the corner, kicks Jey, then corners him. Stomps drop Jey down. Finn misses a right hand, Jey with rights of his own in the corner. Jey hops over Finn, lands on his feet, uppercut from Jey. Jey with a cravat from behind. Jey backs Finn against the ropes, Jey ducks, gets chopped. Finn punches the kidney, then corners Jey and hits some shoulders in the corner. Chop to Jey. Jey sends Finn outside, hits the ropes, suicide dive to Finn! Jey rolls Finn into the ring, but Finn rolls right back out. Jey flies atop the steps then off of them but Finn is there to hit a hard right hand! He sends Jey into the post then shoots him over the announce table.

We are BACK and Balor covers for 1…2..NO!!! We missed Balor pulling the leg out from under Jey and sending him face first into the top buckle. Elbow from Finn to the shoulder. Antoher carvat from behind. Jey escapes, some Yeet punches for Finn, hard drop. Jey to the top rope. Flying crossbody! Finn struggles in the corner. Jey is standing tall. Jey tries for a hip toss, but Balor flies out the corner with a clolthesline. Stomps to the chest of Jey. Balor locks the head and drives an elbow into the chest! Cover! 1..2..NO!!! Finn tries a slingblade, Jey holds on, ducks under, kick, uppercut, another kick. Finn is down! Jey to the top rope! Splash! Rolls through, shotgun dropkick from Finn! HE goes to the top this time! Jey rolls through! Finn up! SPEAR FROM JEY USO!!! COVER! 1..2….NO!!

Drew McIntyre is here! He distracts long enough for Finn to get a sneak hit in. But Jey rebounds off the ropes. SPEAR!! COVER!!! 1..2….3!!!!!



Winner: Jey Uso

The audible was obvious, but it didn’t make it any less fun. With interwoven stories and focused characters, it becomes easier to do this specifically, and not come off as jarring. Good match, too.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 13:35

We see Ivy Nile and Zoey Stark each training for their upcoming match, then the arrival of Becky Lynch.

Cool little segment where Adam Pearce talks to Drew about it being his fault for admitting publicly his arm was having problems. Drew hops into his sick car and drives off, and immediately behind him is the arrival of Cm Punk!!

He asks Pearce where Drew is, Pearce tells him he just left. Punk asks for his music cuz he’s got something to say. We follow him to Gorilla where Chad Gable is giving The Alpha Academy a stern talking to.

Punk heads to the ring, shows some love to Samantha, then hops into the ring for some story time.

After escaping WWE Headquarters, he drove here to join the crowd, but also to get into a fight with Drew. Too bad, though, because he left the building. Last week, he told Drew he could do his business in a shorter amount of time than he was champion. 5:46. Since he came to pick a fight and since he left, what if today we go over time? What if he stays long enough for Drew to come back? If Drew is NOT a coward, he will turn around and come back to this building and catch the beating that he deserves.

Pat McAfee decides to tweet Drew to let him know.

Punk says he will hold this show hostage. He’d ask what we all wanna talk about, but that’s someone else’s deal. So he has a story to tell. Back in the Rumble, Drew DDTd him so hard that he overcompensated the work on his arm and he was heartbroken. He thought Drew ruined his Mania dreams. He had a good cry about it, a great surgery, and realized Drew didn’t ruin anything. If anything, he postponed it. Maybe delayed is a better word. IN baseball, they call him a five-tool player. He can do it all. CM Punk: Five Tool Player. Drew: Just a tool.

For weeks, that turned into months, he had to tune into the show and listen to Drew run his mouth about how he is proud that he is injured. He prayed for this. He picked a fight, a personal one, with the pettiest man on the roster. Maybe even on earth. He said last week he’d make Drew’s life a living hell, but his bitching and complaining went from he injured CM Punk to CM Punk ruined his mania, his title aspirations, broke his elbow. He is a hater, hates the way he looks, talks, walks.(SHOUT OUT TO KENDRICK LAMAR!!!) Drew is a choke artist. He prayed for this? Punk is the unforgiving consequences to his actions. He broke Drew’s elbow, and rthe next time he sees him, he’ll break his face then his heart. All this praying he does, he doesn’t know if Drew is a God-fearing man, there is one thing for sure that he fears. CM Punk!

Ricochet is backstage with Cathy. He is asked about Ilja tonight. He says this is KotR and this is his chance.

Here comes Braun Strowman in a cowboy hat. Cathy asks why he interjected last week. Braun says he cant stand bullies. This is about Ricochet, though. Remind everyone why they call him King Ricochet.



Queen of the Ring Tournament First Round Match

Iyo Sky vs Natalya

