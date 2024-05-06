Chelsea Green Reunites With Robert Stone Before Title Match On WWE NXT

Chelsea Green is competing for the NXT Women’s Title on this week’s WWE NXT, and she reunited with her former manager Robert Stone ahead of the show. Green will battle Roxanne Perez for the championship on Tuesday’s episode. Stone posted a WWE Digital Exclusive video of the two meeting up backstage at NXT, as you can see below.

Stone, who managed Green in NXT during her first run with the company, told Green that they should “catch up.” Stone was last paired with Von Wagner on NXT TV before Wagner was released from the company last month.