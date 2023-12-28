– During a recent interview with The Wrestling Classic, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed joining AEW earlier this year and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Ric Flair on the opportunity to sign with AEW: “I’ve known Tony for a long time, we’ve been great friends. And the opportunity just presented itself, probably because of Sting. But I’ll be there a couple of years after Sting is gone too. I don’t know what it leads to. I’d like to manage my son-in-law. Obviously, I want to be a heel again somewhere.”

On what he’d like to do and the AEW locker room: “My health is good, I can get into the ring. Not to wrestle, let’s clarify that…I just really enjoy it. Tony’s a great guy, and it’s a great atmosphere. When I walked into the dressing room first, I didn’t realize how many guys from the WWE are over there now. They’ve got a tremendous crew…They have as much talent in AEW as they do in WWE.”

Flair signed a long-term, multi-year contract with AEW last month. Ric Flair’s longtime on-air rival, Sting, is set to retire with his final match at AEW Revolution 2024 on Sunday, March 3, 2024. The event will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, where Flair and Sting had their very first match, wrestling to a 45-minute draw for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship at Clash of the Champions I.