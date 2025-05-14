– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair announced that he’s in Chicago for tonight’s AEW Dynamite and Collision TV tapings. Flair revealed that he’ll be paying tribute to the late Steve Mongo McMichael. The tribute will air this Saturday on AEW Collision, airing on Saturday, May 17 at 8:00 pm EST on TNT.

Flair said on McMichael, “He was a great guy, and literally, I coined this phrase, ‘To be the man, you gotta beat the man,’ no one to this day will ever be the man that Steve Mongo McMichael was and always will be in heaven. God bless you, Steve.”

Ric Flair also wrote in the caption on the AEW tapings, “See You In Chicago Tonight @AEW! It Will Be A Night To Remember. I Will Be Paying Tribute & Honoring My Best Friend The Great Steve “Mongo” McMichael. The Tribute Will Be On #AEWCollision This Saturday!”