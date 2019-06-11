Ric Flair Explains Why He Did His Post-Surgery Promo, Says Shawn Michaels Hurt His Feelings

– During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Ric Flair explained his recent post-surgery promos where he said he’s back and better than ever, then took shots at Shawn Michaels.

Flair released two videos to YouTube following his heart surgery. In the first, he was in full Flair mode, saying he’s never going to be an old man and is going full speed ahead. The second saw him slam Shawn Michaels for Michaels’ comments in the Flair 30 For 30 documentary, in which Michaels said Flair “doesn’t love” his real-life self, preferring his in-ring persona and adding, “I don’t know that he’s ever taken the time to get to know him [his real self] or to find out who in the world he is.”

Highlights from the Busted Open interview are below:

On his first post-surgery promo: “I decided this time when I woke up that I got nothing to lose. Does that make sense? And I am going to not drink two beers and have an anxiety attack anymore. That’s where I was. The first time I drank a beer or anything was at my wedding, and the two or three beers and the glass of champagne that I had, I went upstairs and the anxiety was so bad that it wasn’t worth drinking. Well, I found out that the drinking isn’t what did it. The drinking, yes, has worn down my immune system, but it’s a result of going septic. So after four surgeries where they put you to sleep — and that’s the unknown, right? I mean, you just never know if you’re gonna wake up. And that’s a given, especially when you’ve had that many surgeries, and especially as you get older, you know? Anesthesia, it can be complicated. There can be complications. I just said to myself, ‘Hell. I’m gonna say what I think and what I feel.’ And actually I just sat back down and rest[ed] for two days after I made that . But I was just making a point. Because I was losing business opportunities left and right, because people were thinking, ‘Oh, maybe he’s not ever gonna come around.’ And I had to do something to show some energy, because I felt that good and I feel even better now. And I just wanted to be energized and show people I still had it, and could be entertaining and have fun. And that’s basically what that came from, not losing opportunities that I have coming up in the future. Especially for brand endorsement, where I’ve gotta be up myself for those three days filming those shoots.”

On his shots at Shawn Michaels: “First of all what I said, I meant because he hurt my feelings. Not because I’m questioning who he is as a wrestler. I mean, Jim Ross, I called Jim Ross and cussed him out. But you know, Jim Ross was telling the truth. When you open yourself up to something like that 30 for 30, you are taking the good and the bad, you know what I mean? And that’s what it is.”

