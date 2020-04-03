wrestling / News
Ric Flair Says He’s Working With The Rock on Film About His Life
April 2, 2020 | Posted by
Ric Flair is at work on a film about his life, and The Rock is on board as a producer. Flair told Busted Open Radio (via The Score) and revealed that Rock and Dany Garcia will produce the film through their Seven Bucks production company.
“I talked to Dwayne and Dany Garcia,” Flair said. “…And they’re gonna collaborate, the last time I heard, for all this stuff and make a movie with the WWE (about) me with Sue Levison, who now is with WWE and is doing a fabulous job. Sue’s got a great background. As soon as everything gets rolling again after that, they’ll make that movie. I am looking forward to that because I’ll have a lot of input.”
Flair also told the site that a TV show about his life in the 1980s is on the way.
