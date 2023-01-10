Ric Flair Wants a Do-Over on His Last Match

– Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair discussed wanting to do his last match again, explaining what he would do differently this time. Below are som highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Ric Flair on wanting to do his last match again: “I’m begging to do it again. I’m begging because I’ve told 100 people, ‘How do I forget to drink water all day long?’ That’s all that happened to me. You saw me. I drank five beers right after.”

On if the match would change: “I can think of a lot of things I’ve screwed up and matches and, you know, things you would change. I just know that could’ve been golden. You know, I just happened to be dehydrated. I don’t know how I could’ve made that mistake because you know how much work I put in with Lethal. We had everything figured out, I mean, and we had so much more to do. God, it would have been great.”