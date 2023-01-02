wrestling / News

Ric Flair’s Last Match Now Available On Impact Wrestling’s Streaming Service

January 2, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ric Flair's Last Match Image Credit: FITE TV

Impact Wrestling has announced that the ‘Ric Flair’s Last Match’ event is now streaming on their Impact+ service. The event took place on July 31, 2022 in Nashville.

Several Impact wrestlers were featured on the show, including The Motor City Machine Guns, Eddie Edwards, Black Taurus, Laredo Kid, Josh Alexander, Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ric Flairs Last Match, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading