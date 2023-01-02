wrestling / News
Ric Flair’s Last Match Now Available On Impact Wrestling’s Streaming Service
January 2, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced that the ‘Ric Flair’s Last Match’ event is now streaming on their Impact+ service. The event took place on July 31, 2022 in Nashville.
Several Impact wrestlers were featured on the show, including The Motor City Machine Guns, Eddie Edwards, Black Taurus, Laredo Kid, Josh Alexander, Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo.
BREAKING: The FULL @RicFlairNatrBoy's Last Match event is available NOW for subscribers on IMPACT Plus!
WATCH HERE: https://t.co/aGTpCPd0qd pic.twitter.com/2Fw9gZwF05
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 2, 2023
