Richard Holliday On His Goals In Wrestling, Potentially Signing With AEW Or WWE

Richard Holliday recently talked about the notion of going to AEW or WWE as well as his goals in wrestling. The MLW alumnus has been a free agent since April of last year, and he recently spoke with MuscleManMalcolm for a new interview. You can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On his end goal in wrestling: “The goal is just to be remembered and to have a legacy that is impactful. You want people to think about pro wrestling in the sense of, whenever I talk to somebody who hasn’t watched wrestling in 20,30 years, they’ll go, ‘Man, I haven’t watched in a while, but I always loved Hulk Hogan.’ Then you fast-forward a little bit. ‘Man, I haven’t watched in a while, but I always loved The Rock and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin.’ Fast-forward a little bit. ‘Man, I always loved John Cena,’ and so on. You want to get to that level, man. I think that’s the goal of everybody, and whether that’s in this company, that company, or just what I’ve learned is that this is a whole great big industry. There’s a lot out there, and you can carve your name and make your niche any way that you can. But being synonymous with professional wrestling, that’s the ultimate goal.”

On potentially going to AEW or WWE: “Sure, I mean, absolutely. That’s the biggest stage, and for somebody like me, I want to present myself on the biggest stage in the biggest way possible. I recently wrestled for a promotion in Massachusetts called Fight Life Professional Wrestling. I am now their champion. At one of their previous shows, I got on the microphone and I said, ‘I probably shouldn’t be here, but I am.’ What I meant by that is that I feel like the independents are lucky to have me. I mean that wholeheartedly. The independents are lucky to have me. The level of professionalism and authenticity that I bring to a professional wrestling ring I think is unmatched. If that’s cocky or that’s arrogant, so be it. I will take that. But I do feel like the independents are lucky to have me. Like I said, the world of pro wrestling is large. It’s not just here. It’s here, here, and here. It’s all over the place. You can be everywhere. Listen, if I want to be here, well guess what? I’m here right now, and I’m gonna make here the best it possibly can. Wherever I am, that’s where I want to be. I make it so when Richard Holliday’s in the building, it just feels different. It’s different for everybody. When they see me on the card, it feels different, it sounds different, it looks different, it feels different. That’s my goal, and then whatever happens will happen.”

On if he’s had talks with either company: “Conversations happen, man, but I always tell people I don’t have a crystal ball, I only have a calendar. I look at my calendar, where am I on that day? I win that day. I make that day the most important day possible. There’s so much wrestling going on on a day-to-day basis. It’s almost impossible for a professional wrestling fan to consume it all, between the major companies, the sub-major companies, the independents. It’s almost impossible to keep track. How I look at it is, whether there’s 50 people, 500 people, 5,000 people, whoever shows up to the show that I’m at, they’re gonna remember that Richard Holliday was on that show. They’re gonna go home talking about Richard Holliday.”