Richard Holliday Plans To Leave GCW After His Next Match ‘Win Lose or Draw’
June 9, 2025 | Posted by
During this past weekend’s Tournament of Survival event, Richard Holliday announced that his next GCW match will be his last. His last match is scheduled for July 6.
He said: “Win, lose or draw, July 6th will be my last match in GCW. That’ll be the last time you ever fucking see me again.”
My time in GCW is over. pic.twitter.com/h0eJpQSsno
— Richard Holliday (@MostMarketable) June 8, 2025