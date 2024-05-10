Rick Bassman Says His Brain Cancer Is In Remission

Pro wrestling promoter and trainer Rick Bassman has some good news, with his brain cancer in remission. Bassman has been battling brain cancer for a while and he announced on Instagram that his tumor is “100% gone.”

Bassman wrote:

Rick’s Hardcore Brain Cancer Destruction Quest

TEST RESULTS ARE IN…

Bloodwork is PERFECT.

NO evidence of malignancy/no indication of cancer.

The MRI shows that the TUMOR is 100% GONE.

I AM DONE!

Now it’s time to get back-to-life. Stronger, more-productive, more-peaceful, & more service-oriented —better in every way— than ever before.

And just in time for summer!

THANK YOU ALL so much for your continued support, and for your love.

We love you right back!

Eos & Wilson & Snoopy & Moose & Yogi & Rick”