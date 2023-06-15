wrestling / News

Rick Bassman Reportedly Seen at WWE HQ Today, Met With Vince McMahon

June 15, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
PWInsider reports that longtime wrestling promoter and trainer Rick Bassman, who brought in the likes of Sting and The Ultimate Warrior into the wrestling business, was reportedly seen visiting WWE HQ in Connecticut today. PWInsider also notes that Bassman had a meeting with WWE Executive Chairman of the Board Vince McMahon.

