– As previously reported, wrestler Rickey Shane Page is now said to be a free agent following his departure from Major League Wrestling (MLW). Rickey Shane Page confirmed the report, noting his free agency earlier today via social media. He wrote the following:

“My time at @MLW was super special to me. Worked with great people. Learned so much. Truly grateful for the experience huge thank you to the whole team. I have a new skill set and I’m ready to work. Time to thrive. [email protected] for any and all business inquiries. Let’s go! “