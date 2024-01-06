Rickey Shane Page Is Looking Forward To Taipei Deathmatch At MLW Kings Of Colosseum

Rickey Shane Page battles AKIRA in a Taipei Deathmatch on Saturday at MLW Kings Of Colosseum, and RSP is excited for the battle. Page will defend the MLW National Openweight Championship against AKKIRA on Saturday’s show, and he spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds about what to expect.

“Taipei Deathmatch in the ECW Arena is legendary,” Page said. “That’s where the first one happened with Ian and Axl Rotten. I’m really excited to just be able to do that there and have that history. It’s just cool for me as a fan. I loved ECW. I worked for Ian Rotten, I did IWA Mid South. It’s a very cool fan moment for me to do a Tapai in the arena.”

He continued, “I did a no roped barbedwire match last weekend. I’m getting back into the swing of things as far as deathmatches go. I made a little announcement that I’m going to start doing them again. There are about ten guys in the world that I’ll do it with, full on, old school how I used to do. I’m running my own tournament next year as well. Deathmatches seem to be a thing that are coming back in my life.”

The show will air on Triller TV.