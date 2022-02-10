Ricky & Kerry Morton to Make MLW Debuts At SuperFight

Ricky Morton and his son Kerry are set to make their debuts for MLW at the company’s SuperFight this month. MLW announced the news on Thursday, sending out the following press release:

Ricky and Kerry Morton debut at SuperFight in Charlotte

See MLW’s Charlotte debut LIVE

Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced that the legendary Ricky Morton and son Kerry Morton will make their MLW debut at MLW SuperFight hosted by the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte on Saturday February 26, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

The legendary Ricky Morton will return to one of the arenas connected to the meteoric rise of the Rock ‘n Roll Express in the 1980s as Ricky teams with his son Kerry in their MLW debut.

The father and son duo are taking advantage of MLW’s open door policy and look to show MLW’s tag team division the iconic southern tag team style the Mortons are masters of.

A highly touted prospect, 20-year old Kerry Morton is a 3rd generation grappler trained by his father. Just like his father in the 1980s, Kerry looks to showcase his talents to the world in Charlotte’s Grady Cole Center.

Promising to take on anyone in MLW, the Mortons are ready to rock MLW. Now the question is: who will the Mortons square off against at SuperFight?

See the Mortons make their MLW debut Saturday night, February 26 in Charlotte at MLW SuperFight!

Buy your tickets at MLWLive.com. The 2022 edition of MLW SuperFight will feature three title bouts, some big debuts and even shocking returns to the league. More details on the card will be forthcoming in the days and weeks ahead.

MLW makes its Charlotte debut Saturday night February 26 at the historic Grady Cole Center with MLW: SuperFight. The event will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.