Ricky Starks Praises Jade Cargill’s Growth As a Performer: ‘She Gets It’

Ricky Starks is a big fan of Jade Cargill, noting that he considers her his best friend and praising her maturation as a performer. Starks spoke with Gabby AF for a new interview and spoke about the WWE star; you can check out the highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On Cargill: “She busts her ass, she busts her ass more than anyone wants to give her credit for. It isn’t up to her to try and disapprove these things that people say about her. And that’s why I tell her. ‘You won’t ever change someone’s opinion about you, and even then, it’s not your job. It’s not your job to change someone’s opinion about you.’ I’m so excited and happy for her, and how things have gone. I will never shy away from supporting my friends publicly, because I think they would do the same for me. And yeah, I think she’s a great person, and she deserves everything she has because she works for it. She’s made a ton of sacrifices.”

On Cargill’s growth as a performer: “She’s so creative. She’s very creative and her mind of how wrestling is, to see it shape and how its starting to unravel is very cool. Cause she gets it. And…in training no less. A thousand percent, [she’s] always giving it a thousand percent.”