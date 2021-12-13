Ricky Starks Recalls Roman Reigns Apologizing To Him After WWE Segment In 2018

Ricky Starks recently appeared on Rasslin with Brandon Walker, and the AEW star discussed a variety of topics, including working as an extra during a WWE television segment back in 2018.

When discussing his role as a US Marshall in a segment that involved Roman Reigns being arrested, Starks recalled Reigns apologizing to him after stomping him in the corner (via Fightful):

“When I showed up to work that day, they didn’t say ‘you’re going to be a cop’ or ‘you’re going to be a sheriff.’ They called it something else. It was like the guys who sit in the office and when something cool happens, they throw on the vest. I was a fake (security guard) basically. If there was a drug bust in town, I’m going to show up late after SWAT already showed up. I don’t know who that is. I went there, talked to Roman, put these cuffs on and they were really tight. He goes, ‘I can’t do anything while I have my hands cuffed, so, sorry ahead of time.’ I went to grand him and he [double axe handles me]. We get to the corner and he starts stomping the shit out of me. He’s a really great guy because afterward he apologized.”

Starks is the reigning FTW Champion in AEW.