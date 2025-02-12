Ricky Starks Makes WWE Debut On NXT

Ricky Starks has arrived in WWE, making his debut on this week’s NXT. The AEW alumnus appeared on Tuesday’s show, cutting a promo in the crowd.

Starks said it was the crowd knows who he is and that if NXT is the future of professional wrestling, you need an absolute superstar of the future. He called himself the hottest free agent right now and said that he’s there to turn the place upside down.

Starks exited AEW on Monday after a long period of not being used. Starks’ name was not referenced on the show by the announcers or by Starks, though the crowd gave a “RICKY!” chant.